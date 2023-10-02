Jeremiah Program celebrates five years serving Rochester area

Jeremiah Program
Jeremiah Program(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local nonprofit Jeremiah Program is celebrating five years of serving Rochester area mothers and children break out of poverty.

Monday evening, organization leaders are hosting an event to commemorate the day.

People will be able to tour the childcare center and meet with staff.

It starts at 5:30 and goes until 7 p.m. It’s located off of Valleyhigh Drive at 2915 Jeremiah Lane NW.

You can RSVP here.

