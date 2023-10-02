High school students in full action at 5th weekend of 2023 Race Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Cycling Association’s 2023 Race Series held a mountain bike race at Rochester’s Gamehaven Scout Reservation in Rochester this weekend.

This is the 5th weekend of the race series and more than 1,000 boys and girls from schools across Minnesota attended the event.

Saturday’s races were for middle school athletes from 6th to 8th grade. Sunday’s event was for high school students with Freshman, Junior Varsity, and Varsity athletes racing.

“It really gives the kids something that they can feel good about. Parents, our coaches, and our riders really support it.”

“This is the exciting time. All those practices back in July and August, this is what we are doing it for.”

The official results for the weekend’s races will be posted on the Minnesota Cycling Association’s website.

