Heat continues Tuesday; Big temperature change arrives for the late week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following the record-breaking heat we had around the region this week, we had a rather toasty start to the new work week. Warm conditions remain for the region overnight as temperatures settle into the mid-60s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Well above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s continue Tuesday before big temperature changes move into the region for the mid and late week. A strong cold front is set to move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, this will bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

Big temperature change (KTTC)

On the back side of the passing cold front, temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonal in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will be blustery out of the west at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will continue to cool, dropping around 10 degrees below normal in the low 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to be limited this week. Tuesday night into early Wednesday will be our best opportunity for rainfall in the area. Friday could see a chance for stray to isolated showers.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

