First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has now been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder.
The two counts were filed in court Monday.
The two charges are Premeditated First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder While Committing Domestic Abuse with Past Pattern of Domestic Abuse.
These charges are on top of two charges of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation.
The next court date for Fravel is October 13 at 2 p.m. for an Omnibus hearing.
