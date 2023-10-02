First-degree murder charges added for former Kingsbury partner

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has now been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder.

The two counts were filed in court Monday.

The two charges are Premeditated First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder While Committing Domestic Abuse with Past Pattern of Domestic Abuse.

These charges are on top of two charges of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation.

The next court date for Fravel is October 13 at 2 p.m. for an Omnibus hearing.

