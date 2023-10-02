Fall updates on construction from MnDOT

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Fall signals it’s time to wrap up road construction season, and while several projects are completed, other construction project work continues at several sites in southeast Minnesota.

MnDOT requires its contractors to clean up and return to normal traffic in time for winter. Mike Dougherty of MnDOT was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the construction updates.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here.

