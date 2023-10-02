Drought and late season rain triggers lawn growth spurt

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the drought this summer, most lawns were too dry to grow at a normal pace. However, rain in the recent weeks triggered an unusual late season lawn growth.

According to Weller Brothers’ Account Manager Kirk Olson, October is normally the time landscaping businesses transition to fall services.

“This is a pretty rare occurrence, especially to see such a significant rainfall here at the end of the season. We are gonna see a lot of lawns turn green really fast, so we are gonna have another quick burst of mowing before the weather turns and we start looking to snow.”

Olson says his lawncare team was less busier than usual this summer due to the drought.

“This summer up until now we haven’t had a lot of rain. And so, there have been a lot of lawns that have not been mowed on a weekly basis like we generally would with most summers.”

Olson says the current lawn growth balanced out the lack of lawns they had to care for over the summer.

“For some of the weeks during the summer, we were mowing less and getting less hours those weeks, but now, these last few weeks of summer I am sure will be fuller weeks for our crews and the guys.”

Kirk Olson recommends homeowners mow their grass, so it’s about four inches high.

He suggests everyone water their lawns to keep the moisture if draught conditions persist.

