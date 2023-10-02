Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
Carey Kopp
Lake City community mourns death of high school teacher
PEM High School Principal: school addressing “student code of conduct violations”
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday

Latest News

Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
Postseason baseball tator tot hotdish
Postseason baseball food unveiled at Target Field
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president