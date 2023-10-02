Barn fire under investigation in Oronoco

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A barn caught fire in Oronoco around 12:30 Saturday morning.

The Oronoco Fire Department was called to the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Center Street West.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the barn also used for storage and was engulfed when crews arrived.

There’s no dollar amount on the damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

