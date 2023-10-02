Barn fire under investigation in Oronoco

Fire Truck lights
Fire Truck lights(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A barn caught fire in Oronoco around 12:30 Saturday morning.

The Oronoco Fire Department was called to the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Center Street West.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the barn also used for storage and was engulfed when crews arrived.

There’s no dollar amount on the damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Wilken
Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead
Carey Kopp
Lake City community mourns death of high school teacher
PEM High School Principal: school addressing “student code of conduct violations”
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday

Latest News

Postseason baseball tator tot hotdish
Postseason baseball food unveiled at Target Field
Jeremiah Program
Jeremiah Program celebrates five years serving Rochester area
KTTC
Two search warrants lead to three arrests after shootings in Rochester
The meeting starts at 7 Monday night.
Rochester city council preview 10/2, Darian Leddy reports