2nd Annual Great Southern Minnesota Swap Meet, Vintage Sled Show sees strong turnout

Vintage Sled Show
Vintage Sled Show(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 1,000 people turned out to the 2nd Annual Great Southern Minnesota Swap Meet and Vintage Sled Show Sunday in Kasson.

The event is put on by the Byron Snow Bears and the KM Snow Drifters.

The grounds were lined with booths buying, selling and swapping used vehicle parts and components for snowmobiles ATVs and UTVs.

This year also featured new vendors selling new equipment to purchase.

There were also more than 75 vintage mint condition snowmobiles on display competing for best in show, with some dating all the way back to the 60s!

Other vendors for this event included Hammer Q, Delicious Delights, T-Mobile and Push Industries.

“There’s a lot of us older generation here that likes to gather when they see these vintage events,” Swap Meet and Vintage Sled Show Co-chair Jim Miesbauer said. “And, talk about the snowmobiles that we rode back in the 70s and how you ride a mile, and fix a mile, and ride a mile and fix a mile. So, it’s just a fun thing to reminisce about and we just all look forward to seeing how everybody’s taken care of all the old equipment.”

Organizers said this is just the beginning for the Dodge County shows and they will continue to get bigger and better for many years to come.

