Rochester Public Utilities invites community to celebrate Public Power Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week starting Sunday along with 2,000 other community powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

RPU invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Power Week events.

Those include visiting the RPU service center for a free LED bulb during the month of October, giveaways and a goodie bag for children visiting the RPU Service Center during the month of October.

