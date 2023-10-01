Rochester Public Utilities invites community to celebrate Public Power Week

RPU
RPU(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week starting Sunday along with 2,000 other community powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

RPU invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Power Week events.

Those include visiting the RPU service center for a free LED bulb during the month of October, giveaways and a goodie bag for children visiting the RPU Service Center during the month of October.

For more information click here.

