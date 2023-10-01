Rochester nonprofit hosts community health and wellness fair

Rochester nonprofit hosts community health and wellness fair
Rochester nonprofit hosts community health and wellness fair(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In an effort to bring more health services to people who may not be able to access them, Lifegate Services hosted a health fair today to address the health care needs of local families.

Lifegate Services is a nonprofit that works to promote health and wellness for people of all backgrounds.

On Saturday, it partnered with Bridges Health to bring multiple health services the community. It was hosted at Jefferson Elementary. Families could attend to take advantage of a number of vendors and services all of which revolved around health and wellness.

The event offered blood pressure, diabetes screenings, foot care, neck cancer screenings and consultations with doctors.

“We’re just really excited about the number of families that came out to engage in our health fair today,” Bridges Health Director Jen Timm said. “It’s really telling me that people are interested in getting their families active in the community and engages in services and programs that support them as a family all around.”

COVID-19 vaccines were also offered at the event. The organizations encouraged the families to also get flu shots.

