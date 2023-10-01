Missing Chickasaw County teen found dead

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) - A missing Chickasaw County teen has been found dead.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, close to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, it took a call concerning 18-year-old Kaden Ray Wilken, who was missing. Authorities said he was last seen at approximately 2:30 on September 27th, 2023.

The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner went to the scene and confirmed that Kaden Ray Wilken had been found dead.

The Medical Examiner has asked for an autopsy from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Foul play isn’t suspected in Wilken’s death.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for its help.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.