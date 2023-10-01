Fall Festival celebrated in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – As the winter approaches, there aren’t many opportunities for residents to enjoy the nice weather.

Salem Township is taking advantage of this last string of warm weather by hosting its first every Fall Festival. Multiple businesses in the area took part in the festivities including Salem Glen Winery.

The winery hosted its Tastes of Fall-Walk and Nibble. People could walk through the vineyard while enjoying a variety of desserts as well as wines and ciders.

In addition to this a number of different vendors were selling local produces, the winery said hosting this event has allowed their customers to enjoy the warm weather just before the end of the harvest season.

“It’s great to see this many folks out and enjoying the remainder of the season. It’s of course warming then normal, it’s great to be able to share our wine, and also for guests to see the vineyard out here before we head into the winter months and cooler months ahead,” Salem Glen Winery Owner Dustin Ebert said.

Garten Marketplatz Perennial Farms and The Plant Shack were among the other business to take part in the townships first Fall Festival.

