Dozens flock to Kasson’s 2nd annual Oktoberfest

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The warm weather won’t last much longer, and the city of Kasson is taking full advantage while it’s still here.

The city hosts its second annual Oktoberfest, where businesses across town were getting involved with the celebration.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the businesses across town hosted a variety of Oktoberfest theme events. These included a beer mile, a sauerkraut eating contest as well as live music in the evening.

The city’s chamber members were excited about the turnout, being able to bring in locals and visitors alike together for the afternoon.

“To me personally I love to see families come out to see what all this little town has to offer,” Kasson Chamber Board Member Stevie Gransee said. “I know a lot of people just put on the blinders and drive to Rochester. So, for them to come here and see what we have to offer and see what we can do for them is incredible. I just love to bring people together.”

The board members were hopeful this event did a good job at showcasing what the city of Kasson has to offer.

