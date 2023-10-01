Community celebrates memory of Rochester woman by giving back

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last year, a local family lost their daughter at the age of 21, and they are honoring her memory with a fundraiser.

Chip Shots in Rochester hosted the second-annual Kaylie Meyer Memorial fundraiser. The event was organized by Kaylie’s family after she passed away in 2022 due to a pulmonary embolism.

Kaylie was attending school to be a social worker with her sights set on becoming a therapist. The family partnered with the H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation, which gives funding to equine therapy psychotherapy in Southeast Minnesota this approach integrates horses into mental health treatment.

“Being that this is the second year, we are already seeing that we’re at about seventy percent of our goal,” Kaylie’s mother Tina Schriever said. “Our goal this year was to raise $10,000. I think we’re going to blow that out of the water. It’s huge the support we have seen, from sponsors to just donations with auction items, cash donations. It warms my heart its absolutely awesome.”

The event ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured a silent auction where all proceeds went back into the H.O.P.E. Ranch Foundation.

