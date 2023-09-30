Sports Extra 9/29

Carter Holcomb leaps to catch an early TD vs. Lakeville South.
Carter Holcomb leaps to catch an early TD vs. Lakeville South.(KTTC)
By Nik Speliopoulos and Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment One Includes:

2 Lakeville South vs. Mayo

Century vs. Owatonna

Lake City vs. 2 Stewartville

New Prague vs. John Marshall

Segment Two Includes:

Red Wing vs. Lourdes

St. Charles vs. Triton

3 Fillmore Central vs. Cotter

Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Lewiston-Altura

Bethlehem Academy vs. 7 Goodhue

Section Three Includes:

Houston vs. 10 Kingsland

KTTC Play of the Week

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Twelve people displaced in Winona fire (Courtesy: Winona Fire Department)
Twelve people displaced in Winona fire

Latest News

Sports Extra 1
KTTC News at 10
KTTC Sports Extra - 2
Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gliech Returns to the Med City
Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gleich Returns to the Med City
Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gliech Returns to the Med City
Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gliech Returns to the Med City