Rochester charity to provide free health fair Saturday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With flu season just around the corner, a healthy lifestyle is essential.

Rochester charity, LifeGate Services will hold a free community health fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School.

Community members will be able to receive health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, cancer screenings, hygiene care and more.

