Rochester charity to provide free health fair Saturday

Rochester charity to provide free health fair Saturday.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With flu season just around the corner, a healthy lifestyle is essential.

Rochester charity, LifeGate Services will hold a free community health fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School.

Community members will be able to receive health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, cancer screenings, hygiene care and more.

For more information, click here.

