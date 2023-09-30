Possible government shutdown could negatively impact small businesses

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday marked two days until a potential government shutdown, and from TSA agents to National Park Rangers, the impact of a shutdown would be felt in several places. Federal employers as well as those relying on federal funding are preparing for the worst.

The ripple effects also extend to small business owners that are hoping to get approvals for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

“They probably will be delayed,” said Mark Thein, Small Business Development Center Regional Director. “That’s because no one at the SBA will be working to process and approve those loans.”

Thein said the businesses that already had their loans approved would not have any issues and would still get their money, but it’s a different story for those still waiting for that approve.

Thein also says we won’t know how many businesses will run into trouble until we know how long a shutdown lasts.

“If the shutdown goes on for a long time, it’s going to put a lot of financial pressure on those existing businesses,” Thein said.

