PEM High School Principal: school addressing “student code of conduct violations”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, KTTC received several reports of an alleged hazing incident regarding Plainview-Elgin-Millville students.

Late Friday afternoon, PEM High School Principal Mike Walton responded with a statement:

“We are not currently addressing any hazing issues.

We are addressing student code of conduct violations that are not in keeping with our expectations and beliefs as a school, or the guidelines set forth by the Minnesota State High School League. We are working with students, staff and families to address these issues, and learn from them.”

No details of what happened have been confirmed.

