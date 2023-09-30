Paws and Claws hosts annual fall auction

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many animals struggle to get the resources and support they need to live happy and comfortable lives. One organization seeks to help them find loving, permanent homes.

Paws and Claws hosted its annual fall auction to raise money to continue to provide care for animals in need.

The auction began at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction with 260 baskets as well as 49 gift cards. These prizes were for both pets and humans.

Then a live auction began at 8:00 p.m., where 26 items were up for bid. These larger prizes included a luxury cat tower, a football tailgate set up, and a vacation to the Kalahari Resort.

“Paws and Claws does not receive any government funding, and we really look at fundraising events and donations to be able to continue our support and care of the Paws and Claws community. So, were really looking to raise as much money as we can for all the companion animals of the southeast Minnesota area for all of our animals,” Paws and Claws Fall Auction Co-Chair Emily Scharrer said.

All proceeds from the auction go back to the organization to continue to provide support for the animals in their care. If you’re interested in learning more about the organization, click here.

