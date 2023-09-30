Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center launches Paint The Town Purple campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the organization Violence Free Minnesota, so far 24 people have been killed due to domestic violence in the state in 2023.

To bring awareness to the issue, the Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center is launching its Paint The Town Purple Campaign.

The organization is asking community members and businesses to shine a light on domestic violence by displaying yard signs and purple lights at their homes and businesses.

This week, Albert Lea mayor Rich Hall signed a proclamation naming October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

”We’re asking residents and businesses to light it up, paint the town purple. Our fire station will also be lit up purple at the end of October and many of our downtown businesses have taken purple lights, string lights and bulbs and we also have yard signs,” Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center supervisor Maureen Williams-Zelenak said.

The Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center has a 24-hour crisis line at 507-377-5460. It offers confidential services for protective orders, safety planning and support groups.

