Twelve people displaced in Winona fire

Twelve people displaced in Winona fire (Courtesy: Winona Fire Department)
Twelve people displaced in Winona fire (Courtesy: Winona Fire Department)(Winona Fire Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Several residents were displaced in an overnight fire in Winona.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Winona Fire Department was called to the Huff-Lamberton Mansion on the 200 block of Huff Street.

The fire was in a common area of the building near the entry.

Firefighters had to help one person evacuate. Twelve residents were displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find somewhere to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Off-duty firefighters were called in to assist.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect accidentally released arrested in South St. Paul

Latest News

Fall Fest pumpkin
Rural businesses come together for first Salem Township Fall Festival
Couple Celebrates Anniversary and 30th Stadium
Five new members of the Rochester Police Department sworn in
Annual ceremony
Five new members of the Rochester Police Department sworn in