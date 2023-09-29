A summer-like weekend; Fall weather returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is building northward into the region as we approach the weekend and the result will be a summer-like stretch of weather in our area. Expect a stray shower or thunderstorm this morning with bright, breezy, and drier weather in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour.

We’ll have fantastic weather conditions for Friday night high school football this evening! Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low and mid-70s and a southerly breeze. A few showers or stray thunderstorms will develop after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a gusty south breeze.

The full "Harvest Moon" will rise in the east this evening. This super moon is expected to be 13 percent brighter than a typical full moon (KTTC)

After a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon on Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid-80s with a south breeze.

Sunday will be sunnier and a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s across the area with a moderate south breeze.

The upcoming week will feature a broad range of temperatures and elements of two different seasons. We’ll start the week on a summer-like note with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s expected on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will trigger isolated showers on Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Behind that front, there will be a few stray showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 60s for the end of the week with gusty, cool northwest winds.

The following weekend will be bright and a bit chilly. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, quite a departure from the warm weather we’ll experience early in the week!

