Scheels begins hiring holiday help

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and stores are already looking to bring in more employees to keep up with the demand.

The Apache Mall’s Scheels is one of these stores. Scheels’s management says they’ll be working around the clock to keep up with the shopping demands in order to bring quality service to its customers.

Rochester Scheels Assistant Store Leader Josh Reinhart explains how shoppers are already looking to fill their carts for the holidays, and how the store wants to stay ahead of the curve by bringing in more workers.

“People are shopping for holidays already. Every year it seems like it gets earlier and earlier. So, the sooner we can have people hired and trained, the better off we’re going to be as far as making sure everyone’s taken care of the way they need to be,” Reinhart said.

