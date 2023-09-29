Rural businesses come together for first Salem Township Fall Festival

It's the first every Salem Township Fall Festival this weekend.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Three rural businesses are coming together to put on the first Salem Township Fall Festival. There will be family-friendly activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday just minutes outside of Rochester.

Location:

• Garten Marketplatz | 5225 Co Rd. 15 SW, Byron, MN 55920

• Salem Glen Winery | 5211 60th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902

• The Plant Shack | 6262 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Agenda:

Each venue has a different agenda. Some are hosting classes, some have live music, some have food etc., so as you hop from 1 business to the next, there will be different activities for you to enjoy.

Prizes:

When you arrive at your first destination, you’ll get a punch card. Get your card punched at all 3 venues throughout the weekend to be entered into a drawing for a collaborative prize, something from each location.

Here’s the line-up at each venue:

Garten Marketplatz

Garten Marketplatz fall fest schedule
Garten Marketplatz fall fest schedule(KTTC)
Garten Marketplatz is participating in the first Salem Township Fall Festival this weekend.

The Plant Shack

The Plant Shack fall fest agenda
The Plant Shack fall fest agenda(KTTC)
The Plant Shack is participating in the first Salem Township Fall Festival this weekend.
Salem Glen Winery is participating in the first Salem Township Fall Festival this weekend.

Salem Glen Winery

Salem Glen Winery
Salem Glen Winery(KTTC)

