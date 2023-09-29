Rural businesses come together for first Salem Township Fall Festival
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Three rural businesses are coming together to put on the first Salem Township Fall Festival. There will be family-friendly activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday just minutes outside of Rochester.
Location:
• Garten Marketplatz | 5225 Co Rd. 15 SW, Byron, MN 55920
• Salem Glen Winery | 5211 60th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902
• The Plant Shack | 6262 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN 55902
Agenda:
Each venue has a different agenda. Some are hosting classes, some have live music, some have food etc., so as you hop from 1 business to the next, there will be different activities for you to enjoy.
Prizes:
When you arrive at your first destination, you’ll get a punch card. Get your card punched at all 3 venues throughout the weekend to be entered into a drawing for a collaborative prize, something from each location.
Here’s the line-up at each venue:
Garten Marketplatz
The Plant Shack
Salem Glen Winery
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.