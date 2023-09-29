Pumpkin patches and corn mazes in SE MN and Northern Iowa

(KTTC) - Fall is upon us and there are plenty of fun activities for the whole family in Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.

KTTC has compiled a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in our area.

Big Spring Farms Pumpkins and Farm Maze - 32060 Furrow Rd, Lanesboro, MN 55949

September hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while October hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Flashlight Mazes on Oct. 20, 21 and 28

Daily admission is $12, season pass is $22 and children 3 & under are free

Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins plus Corn Maze - 2475 State Hwy. 9 Decorah, IA 52101

Pumpkin patch opens October 7th 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays

Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch - 3337 County Road 3 SW, Byron MN 55920

Open through October 31 sunup to sundown

Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch - 90537 273 St. Austin, MN 55912

Open September 30 - October 31

Weekdays: 3 - 6 p.m.

Weekends and October 18-20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wagon rides on weekends

Free admission

If you know of other pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area, feel free to send us an email at news@kttc.com and we will update this list as the season goes on!

