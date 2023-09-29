Pumpkin patches and corn mazes in SE MN and Northern Iowa
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTTC) - Fall is upon us and there are plenty of fun activities for the whole family in Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.
KTTC has compiled a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in our area.
Big Spring Farms Pumpkins and Farm Maze - 32060 Furrow Rd, Lanesboro, MN 55949
- September hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while October hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Flashlight Mazes on Oct. 20, 21 and 28
- Daily admission is $12, season pass is $22 and children 3 & under are free
Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins plus Corn Maze - 2475 State Hwy. 9 Decorah, IA 52101
- Pumpkin patch opens October 7th 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays
Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch - 3337 County Road 3 SW, Byron MN 55920
- Open through October 31 sunup to sundown
Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch - 90537 273 St. Austin, MN 55912
- Open September 30 - October 31
- Weekdays: 3 - 6 p.m.
- Weekends and October 18-20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wagon rides on weekends
- Free admission
If you know of other pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area, feel free to send us an email at news@kttc.com and we will update this list as the season goes on!
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.