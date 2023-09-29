Pumpkin patches and corn mazes in SE MN and Northern Iowa

Pumpkins on a bench
Pumpkins on a bench(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTTC) - Fall is upon us and there are plenty of fun activities for the whole family in Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.

KTTC has compiled a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in our area.

Big Spring Farms Pumpkins and Farm Maze - 32060 Furrow Rd, Lanesboro, MN 55949

  • September hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while October hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Flashlight Mazes on Oct. 20, 21 and 28
  • Daily admission is $12, season pass is $22 and children 3 & under are free

Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins plus Corn Maze - 2475 State Hwy. 9 Decorah, IA 52101

  • Pumpkin patch opens October 7th 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays

Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch - 3337 County Road 3 SW, Byron MN 55920

  • Open through October 31 sunup to sundown

Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch - 90537 273 St. Austin, MN 55912

  • Open September 30 - October 31
  • Weekdays: 3 - 6 p.m.
  • Weekends and October 18-20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wagon rides on weekends
  • Free admission

If you know of other pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area, feel free to send us an email at news@kttc.com and we will update this list as the season goes on!

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees

Latest News

Fall Harvest Conditions
Drought may have influenced growing season, fall harvest
Midwest Tailgate Grilling Ideas from Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q
Grilling ideas for your next tailgate
Lourdes Eagles vs Red Wing 7 p.m.
Midwest Tailgate: Lourdes Eagles take on Red Wing
Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County monitoring potential government shutdown