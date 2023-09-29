Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gleich Returns to the Med City

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ski fans got to meet a local star as Professional Skier and Rochester native Caroline Gleich made a trip to the Med City.

Gleich held a meet and greet event at Tyrol Ski and Sports in Rochester. Fans got to watch two short films and participate in a Q&A session.

Born and raised in Rochester, Gleich moved to Utah when she was 15.

As a skier her career has taken her everywhere to do incredible things. She’s summited Mt. Everest in 2019 with a fully torn ACL and she’s the first woman and fourth person to ski all 90 lines in “The Chuting Gallery” guidebook.

Looking back on her time first pair of skis came from Tyrol.

“I think that little me is freaking out right now because I never in my wildest dreams would’ve imagined that this would work out for me. I think what I want other people to know is to dream big and Rochester may not be a town that that many people know, but we have legendary, accomplished people who come from here. So, to keep dreaming big and to follow those dreams,” Gleich said.

Not only a pro athlete, Gleich is also an activist and left a message for young skiers and athletes.

“On the path to becoming a professional athlete that there are a lot of setbacks and injuries. So, to be resilient, to keep showing up and speaking up and also to make your career about more than just skiing,” Gleich said.

“I think its really important to give back to people and the planet and to have a set of values and to act in line with your values.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Mayo Clinic block party
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party

Latest News

Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gliech Returns to the Med City
Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gliech Returns to the Med City
Local Sports 9/28
Local Sports 9/28
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge
Local Sports 9/27
Local Sports 9/27