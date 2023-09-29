Pro Skier and Rochester Native Caroline Gleich Returns to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ski fans got to meet a local star as Professional Skier and Rochester native Caroline Gleich made a trip to the Med City.

Gleich held a meet and greet event at Tyrol Ski and Sports in Rochester. Fans got to watch two short films and participate in a Q&A session.

Born and raised in Rochester, Gleich moved to Utah when she was 15.

As a skier her career has taken her everywhere to do incredible things. She’s summited Mt. Everest in 2019 with a fully torn ACL and she’s the first woman and fourth person to ski all 90 lines in “The Chuting Gallery” guidebook.

Looking back on her time first pair of skis came from Tyrol.

“I think that little me is freaking out right now because I never in my wildest dreams would’ve imagined that this would work out for me. I think what I want other people to know is to dream big and Rochester may not be a town that that many people know, but we have legendary, accomplished people who come from here. So, to keep dreaming big and to follow those dreams,” Gleich said.

Not only a pro athlete, Gleich is also an activist and left a message for young skiers and athletes.

“On the path to becoming a professional athlete that there are a lot of setbacks and injuries. So, to be resilient, to keep showing up and speaking up and also to make your career about more than just skiing,” Gleich said.

“I think its really important to give back to people and the planet and to have a set of values and to act in line with your values.”

