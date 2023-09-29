Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated 925 million prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $925 million prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game’s long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $925 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect accidentally released arrested in South St. Paul

Latest News

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested