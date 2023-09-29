Open house at Bleed Heart Floral Farm Oct. 1

MAZEPPA Minn. (KTTC) –Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design grows a wide variety of flowers exclusively for the local community.

You can also purchase heirloom pumpkins, dried and fresh flowers. The farm is located on traditionally Dakota land in the Driftless Region of southeastern Minnesota.

On October 1 the farm will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like more information about the farm, you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.