Open house at Bleed Heart Floral Farm Oct. 1

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAZEPPA Minn. (KTTC) –Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design grows a wide variety of flowers exclusively for the local community.

You can also purchase heirloom pumpkins, dried and fresh flowers. The farm is located on traditionally Dakota land in the Driftless Region of southeastern Minnesota.

On October 1 the farm will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like more information about the farm, you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees

Latest News

Fall Colors at Maple Valley Golf Course
Fall Colors: Maple Valley Golf Country Club
Med City Freeze at U. S. Bank Stadium
Bleed Heart Floral
Maple Valley Golf country club