Olmsted County monitoring potential government shutdown

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County says it is monitoring for a potential federal government shutdown.

The shutdown would occur is Congress doesn’t pass legislation to extend funding before the October 1st deadline.

The county says federal programs and services administered by Olmsted County should not experience impacts during a short-term shutdown.

However, the county says it will have to “continue to assess the situation” should a prolonged shutdown occur.

The county is outlining how certain services would work if a potential shutdown does occur.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services will continue through the first part of October as federal funds have been distributed to the county.

If an extended shutdown happens, the county is looking at other options.

WIC participants should:

  • Keep their WIC appointments.
  • Continue using WIC benefits at stores.
  • Monitor updates on the Minnesota WIC website and My MN WIC app.
  • Contact Olmsted County WIC with questions by calling or texting 507-328-7555 or emailing wic@olmstedcounty.gov

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue through October.

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority will continue to operate Public Housing and the Housing Choice Voucher program through the end of the year through funds already allocated.

Veteran Services - Health care through the Veterans Health Administration and payments to veterans are funded through advanced allocations meaning veterans should plan to keep all appointments.

Property, Records and Licensing services will not be impacted by a shutdown. The office will still process passports but some applications may be delayed due to federal agencies being closed.

All other county programs and services will operate normally if the federal government shuts down.

