Midwest Tailgate heads to Lourdes High School

Lourdes Eagles vs Red Wing 7 p.m.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Midwest Access will be LIVE for Midwest Tailgate at Lourdes High School where the Eagles take on Red Wing.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate is brought to you by Carpet One. Other sponsors for Midwest Tailgate include:

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, Destination Bar-B-Q, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Recipe below from Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

Papa Dons pork chop sandwich

Pork Chops

Pork Loin Cut in 4 oz and then butterflied

Kaiser type buns large

All Purpose Seasoning

Coleslaw recipe

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp 2% Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp vinegar (red wine, white wine, or apple cider)

2 Tbsp canola oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

1⁄2 head green cabbage, very thinly sliced

1⁄2 head red cabbage, very thinly sliced

3 carrots, cut into thin strips

1 tsp fennel seeds

Pickled jalapeños

Combine all ingredients and mix well (day ahead time is best)

Equipment:

• Pellet grill preheated to 400 degrees.

• Cutting board

• Sharp knife

• 2 Mixing bowl

• Wooden spoon

• Pan spray


Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

