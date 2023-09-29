Midwest Tailgate heads to Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Midwest Access will be LIVE for Midwest Tailgate at Lourdes High School where the Eagles take on Red Wing.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate is brought to you by Carpet One. Other sponsors for Midwest Tailgate include:

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, Destination Bar-B-Q, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Recipe below from Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

Papa Dons pork chop sandwich Pork Chops Pork Loin Cut in 4 oz and then butterflied Kaiser type buns large All Purpose Seasoning Coleslaw recipe 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard 2 Tbsp 2% Greek yogurt 2 Tbsp vinegar (red wine, white wine, or apple cider) 2 Tbsp canola oil Salt and black pepper to taste 1⁄2 head green cabbage, very thinly sliced 1⁄2 head red cabbage, very thinly sliced 3 carrots, cut into thin strips 1 tsp fennel seeds Pickled jalapeños Combine all ingredients and mix well (day ahead time is best) Equipment: • Pellet grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Cutting board • Sharp knife • 2 Mixing bowl • Wooden spoon • Pan spray



