Med City Freeze at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) –The 2023 SPFL Pigskin Classic is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday September 30th and October 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Malik Davison of the Med City Freeze dropped by Midwest Tailgate to talk about his team’s game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

If you would like to get more information about the Pigskin Classic, you can contact its website here.

