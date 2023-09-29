Mayo High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th to October 15th, and a local high school is taking part in the celebration.

Mayo High School hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The event was organized by the school’s equity team as a way to bring the students together and experience Hispanic culture. The festival featured two food trucks along with other vendors selling Hispanic cuisine and products. There was also a number of different activities.

“To me, it means a lot because we’ve been planning this for so long, and we even had people here before the event started, and it’s nice to know that people are thinking about it and wanting to get involved,” Mayo High School Equity Executive Board Member Nima Dahir said.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback too; we were just having lunch with someone and who is saying all the staff here at Mayo are really excited about it. So, it’s really nice to know that are efforts to make our school a better place is supported,” Mayo High School Equity Executive Board Member Helen Grima said.

The students added how the idea for the festival began last year, as they wanted to host an event to bring the city together in order to celebrate different cultures in the community.

