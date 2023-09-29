Local sewing and alterations entrepreneur opens storefront

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After operating out of a home studio for nearly seven years, a local business owner opened a new space to expand her operations Thursday.

Brooke Burch welcomed residents to Vintage Rack, the new storefront to her custom sewing & alterations business.

Burch has been sewing out of her home studio for the past several years. Last year, she opened a location in Rochester where she offered introductory sewing classes for people of all ages.

This new location, Burch says, allows her to combine her business and her classes. She says it has been a long journey to finally opening this space, and she hopes to make an impact on both her students and customers lives when they walk through her doors.

“It means that I’m making a difference in their life in a positive way. More than just teaching them skills of sewing I’m teaching them how to be patient, and how to problem solve, and those are skills you need to get through your everyday life. So if I can impact them in a positive way turn a bad day into a good one I’m all for it,” Burch said.

More information about Burch, her classes, and her business can be found here

