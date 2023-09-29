Grilling ideas for your next tailgate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Christy Buchan of Destination Bar-B-Q was LIVE at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium where the Lourdes High School Eagles take on Red Wing for Midwest Tailgate Friday.
Each week, Midwest Tailgate will visit a local high school ahead of the football game and present ideas for cooking up your own tailgate.
Watch Jim and Christy create some great recipes for your next tailgate or for any occasion.
Recipes below.
Papa Dons pork chop sandwich
Pork Chops
Pork Loin Cut in 4 oz and then butterflied
Kaiser type buns large
All Purpose Seasoning
Coleslaw recipe
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp 2% Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp vinegar (red wine, white wine, or apple cider)
2 Tbsp canola oil
Salt and black pepper to taste
1⁄2 head green cabbage, very thinly sliced
1⁄2 head red cabbage, very thinly sliced
3 carrots, cut into thin strips
1 tsp fennel seeds
Pickled jalapeños
Combine all ingredients and mix well (day ahead time is best)
Equipment:
• Pellet grill preheated to 400 degrees.
• Cutting board
• Sharp knife
• 2 Mixing bowl
• Wooden spoon
• Pan spray
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.