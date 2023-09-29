Five new members of the Rochester Police Department sworn in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Thursday, five newly minted badges were pinned to the chests of Paige Donlinger, Dylan Beck, Spencer Peterson, Ben Roline and Josh Hanson. These five are now members of the Rochester Police Department.

“The training was awesome,” said newly anointed officer Paige Donlinger. “We have an amazing training staff, that really just taught us to learn and grow and develop as people so we can be good partners.”

Loved ones had the honors of “pinning” the new hires, which included an RPD father-son duo. Officer Donlinger said her father’s work as police chief in Preston is what motivated her to reach this stage.

“I got to see all the good deeds that he put in his community being the chief of police,” Donlinger said. “That really inspired me to want to go out and do the same.”

In spite of the excitement of the evening, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said he would like to see even more members join the ranks.

“We will have about eight openings in February,” Chief Franklin said. “What gives me hope is what we just saw here tonight. These five officers are really coming to the table with enthusiasm and energy.”

