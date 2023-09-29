Fall Colors: Maple Valley Golf County Club

Fall Colors at Maple Valley Golf Course
Fall Colors at Maple Valley Golf Course(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Located just 15 minutes southeast of Rochester, Maple Valley Golf and Country Club has been a family-owned public course since 1963. As the Fall season comes upon us you can witness its natural beauty with limestone bluffs and the Root River.

Maple Valley Golf and Country club is located at 8600 Maple Valley Road SE.

For more information you can visit its website here.

