Fall Colors: Maple Valley Golf County Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Located just 15 minutes southeast of Rochester, Maple Valley Golf and Country Club has been a family-owned public course since 1963. As the Fall season comes upon us you can witness its natural beauty with limestone bluffs and the Root River.

Maple Valley Golf and Country club is located at 8600 Maple Valley Road SE.

