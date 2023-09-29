Drought may have influenced growing season, fall harvest

By David Burgett
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Fall festivities are underway here in southeastern Minnesota, but this year’s drought may have played a role in the growing season for some orchards. Sekapp Orchards is getting ready for one of its busiest weekends and Owner Fred Kapauf explains what he had to do to mitigate the dry conditions during the growing season.

“It really affected our vine crops, a lot of them did not come out of the ground until the tenth of July so they are either nonexistent or very late,” said Kapauf. These pumpkins you see here, these couple little patches here, I watered for two weeks straight after planting them, so they grew well, and we got out of the ground and growing,” he said.

Kappauf said that despite the ongoing drought the harvest season has been abundant for Sekapp Orchards. There are plenty of apples and pumpkins to pick from so far, but the apples that did not grow as large from the drought will have more time to mature and be harvested in the next few weeks. Plenty of produce and flowers are available at the orchard too.

According to Sekapp Orchard’s website they are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until the beginning of November. The orchard also has fall festivities for the family that include a corn stalk maze that spans about three acres and a straw bale maze.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees

Latest News

KTTC News at Noon
Drought may influence fall harvest
Pumpkins on a bench
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes in SE MN and Northern Iowa
Midwest Tailgate Grilling Ideas from Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q
Grilling ideas for your next tailgate
Lourdes Eagles vs Red Wing 7 p.m.
Midwest Tailgate: Lourdes Eagles take on Red Wing