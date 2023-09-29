Alpacas and more at Homestead Arts Farm

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –Homestead Arts Farm is a 32-acre farm that allows visitors to experience the alpacas as well as the products that come from their fleece. The boutique store located on the property features alpaca scarves, hats, socks, gloves, yarn and hand-knit items.

Owners Lori and Mark Grimes gave Silentia Slabach of Midwest Access a tour of their homestead which also offers knitting and blacksmithing classes, alpaca adoption programs and more.

Appointments are encouraged in order to visit the farm and the store. You can contact Lori at (507) 250-6363 for more information or visit the website here.

