Vintage Sled Show Sunday Oct. 1

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –The Swap Meet ATV and Vintage Sled Show will take place Sunday October 1 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

Food, beverages and equipment from vendors will also be on site. General admission is $5 and anyone under 16 years-old is admitted free. Gates open at 8 a.m.

Jim Miesbauer Co-Event Director for the show was our guest on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can contact Jim at (507) 951-0570 or visit the website here.

