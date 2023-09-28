Veteran’s memorial marker dedication for Dover World War I veteran

DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A World War I veteran from Dover, Minnesota, received a veteran’s memorial marker Thursday afternoon for her service.

Cecile Evans Richey Taylor served in the Army Nurse Corp in the first world war. At the age of 22, Taylor joined the army serving at Fort Snelling to care for wounded soldiers and flu victims.

She passed away in 1999 at the age of 103, but did not have a marker until Thursday afternoon.

The Daughters of the American Revolution’s Willmar Chapter sponsored the marker dedication at Evergreen Cemetery.

The regent of the organization was Taylor’s second cousin twice removed.

”I am bursting with joy that we can do this. It was a two year long process, and it was something that I really felt important for, and to have it actually completed now is just a joy.”

The Willmar Chapter regent also says it is important to honor the veterans’ service to preserve history.

