Veteran’s memorial marker dedication for Dover World War I veteran

Veteran's memorial marker dedication for Dover World War I veteran
Veteran's memorial marker dedication for Dover World War I veteran(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A World War I veteran from Dover, Minnesota, received a veteran’s memorial marker Thursday afternoon for her service.

Cecile Evans Richey Taylor served in the Army Nurse Corp in the first world war. At the age of 22, Taylor joined the army serving at Fort Snelling to care for wounded soldiers and flu victims.

She passed away in 1999 at the age of 103, but did not have a marker until Thursday afternoon.

The Daughters of the American Revolution’s Willmar Chapter sponsored the marker dedication at Evergreen Cemetery.

The regent of the organization was Taylor’s second cousin twice removed.

”I am bursting with joy that we can do this. It was a two year long process, and it was something that I really felt important for, and to have it actually completed now is just a joy.”

Daughters of the American Revolution Willmar Chapter Regent Stephanie Sjoberg

The Willmar Chapter regent also says it is important to honor the veterans’ service to preserve history.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Mayo Clinic block party
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Latest News

Chalk the Block this weekend at Olmsted County Fairgrounds
Chalk the Block 2023 this weekend
Floral Help from Nicole Block
Flower help from Darling Block Floral
Hy-Vee donates to Channel One Regional Food Bank
Hy-Vee presents $115,000+ check to Channel One Regional Food Bank
Hy-Vee donates to Channel One Regional Food Bank
Hy-Vee donates to Channel One Regional Food Bank