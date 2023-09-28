Update on drought conditions; Summer-like temperatures ahead

Temperatures could reach the 80s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The rainfall from the past week has helped the drought conditions across SE MN and NE IA.

Drought conditions in Olmsted County have now lowered to a severe drought for the first time in a long time. Extreme drought conditions continue for areas along and south of I-90. The latest drought monitor does not take into consideration rainfall after Tuesday, so expect more changes to next week’s monitor.

Get those cameras ready tonight! The Harvest Moon will be the final supermoon of the year on Thursday night. Skies should clear quickly enough that clouds will not be an issue. Normally, supermoons appear 5% bigger and 13% brighter than the typical full moon. Our next full moon will be on October 28th.

High temperatures on Friday will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will be strong out of the south around 10-20 mph. A couple of stray showers will be possible before 9 a.m. for areas north of Hwy-14.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower and middle 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week too. The next best chance of rain will be on Wednesday of next week.

Nick

