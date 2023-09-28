Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The system was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

No coastal watches or warnings are yet in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land.

