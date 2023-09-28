Rochester Mayor’s office seeking 2023 Mayor’s Medal of Honor nominations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is asking for the community’s help for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

The award recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond while serving the community.

There are 14 categories for nominating someone for an award including Community-Wide Service, Champion of Diversity, Heroism, Sustainability, Excellence in Industry, and Youth Serving Community.

Nominations open October 1st and close October 31st, 2023.

Residents can submit nominations by paper or online.

Recipients of the award will be honored at a luncheon on December 1st.

This is the 40th year of the Mayor’s Medal of Honor in Rochester.

Past recipients of the Mayor’s Medal of Honor and their guests are invited to join in this 40th anniversary when discounted tickets for the luncheon go on sale November 1st.

“In its 40th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of our community members,” said Mayor Kim Norton. “I encourage all members of our community to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who deserves this recognition.”

