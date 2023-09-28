Organizations open new community hub for social and education services in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Three Austin organizations are teaming up to bring food security and promote education in the community.

The Hometown Food Security Project, Austin Aspires and United Way of Mower County Backpack Program have opened a new space in downtown Austin. It’s located right in the heart of downtown at 318 N Main Street. Hormel bought and donated the space for the organizations.

Austin Aspires is a nonprofit that is working to improve educational outcomes for all students in Austin. Staff members and volunteers go into schools and tutor kids or just help them with everyday life.

United Way and The Hometown Food Security Project are focused on getting food to families experiencing food insecurity.

Organizations leaders say that it’s not uncommon where a family will visit with multiple community services to get the help they need. They say having this new space is going to facilitate collaboration.

“I think we have such an opportunity here to come together in a collective impact model where we are all working cross-sector, cross multiple organizations to provide the level of wrap-around support to ensure that every child, every family in the community has what they need,” Austin Aspires Director Jayne Gibson said.

The building is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.