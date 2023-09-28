National Recovery Month: Hepatitis C and opioid epidemic

National Recovery Month: Hepatitis C and opioid epidemic
National Recovery Month: Hepatitis C and opioid epidemic
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – September is National Recovery Month — a time to raise awareness about the spread of Hepatitis C and its relation to opioid epidemic.

According to Dr. Ada Stewart from the the American Academy of Family Physicians, Hepatitis C is contracted through blood, which is especially dangerous for drug users.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the number of people infected by Hepatitis C doubled in the past decade.

It says this is in relation to America’s opioid crisis where about six times the number of people die from overdose in 2021 than 1999.

Dr. Stewart says Hepatitis C has no signs or symptoms – hence, its nickname, “Silent Disease.”

She says it is curable and it can only be found through screening.

“The CDC actually recommends that every adult get a screen for Hepatitis C in their lifetime, and those individuals who are at increased risks they may need additional screening in addition to that one-time lifetime screening.”

Board-Certified Family Physician Dr. Ada Stewart

CDC says 4 in 10 Americas live unaware with Hepatitis C and recommends screening before severe liver complications arise.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage
Mayo Clinic block party
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect accidentally released arrested in South St. Paul

Latest News

Zollman Zoo temporarily closing until October 6
Vintage Sled Show Sunday Oct. 1
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Former Amish shares insight to community customs on buggy travel
Drivers Licenses for All goes into effect Monday
‘Drivers Licenses for All’ rolls out across Minnesota Monday