Murder suspect accidentally released arrested in South St. Paul

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.(WCCO, WRTV, MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South St. Paul, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota murder suspect, who was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail, is now back in custody after being arrested in South St. Paul.

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) in Minnesota around 1 p.m. Mason is charged with 2nd degree murder in a 2021 fatal shooting that took place outside Shiloh Temple. Allegedly, Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad during a dispute.

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on September 11, but was released on September 13 due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Ansley Travo
19-year-old from Zumbrota training to become cobbler
Mayo Clinic block party
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party

Latest News

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms
City pushes to renew local sales tax
Community Action Forum Supporting People with Disabilities
‘Listen, Plan, Action’ forum supports people with disabilities
TSA
How a government shutdown could affect Minnesota
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash