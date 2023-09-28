Minnesota Twins play final regular season home game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins have completed all the team’s regular season home games. The Twins were unable to sweep the Oakland A’s in Thursday’s day game.

The team has three games left against the Colorado Rockies, then it’s time for postseason baseball.

At this time, it’s unclear what team the Twins will play, but we know they will play Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A Thursday game could possibly be needed in the three-game series. This timeline is not official, but the odds are in its favor.

If you would like tickets to the upcoming postseason games, you can purchase them here.

KTTC was at the final regular season home game Thursday and will continue to follow the Twins throughout playoffs as the team tries to break its 18-game losing streak in the playoffs.

