‘Listen, Plan, Action’ forum supports people with disabilities

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Community Action Group Supporting People with Disabilities is announcing its third forum at People of Hope ELCA Church.

The forums are hosted to provide information, share ideas, and develop action plans to support those with disabilities served by home and community-based services.

The next forum is September 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rebekah Gish and Group Leader Judy Young were guests on Midwest Access to talk more about the forum.

For more information about the forum, you can contact Judy Young at: jyoungcag@yahoo.com

