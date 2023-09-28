KIDS WITH COURAGE: Alex Gullingsrud

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, KTTC is honored to introduce viewers to 11-year-old Alex Gullingsrud. He’s a young athlete who’s received some of the worst medical news one could ever hear and is here to tell his story.

“I like to handle the puck and shoot the puck,” Alex told KTTC. He met with KTTC at Mayo Clinic over the summer, while he was in town from Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to be fitted for a running blade.

Alex is relatively new to the sport of sled hockey, but he’s carving a name for himself on the ice.

He’s keeping his family on their toes too! He has a big brother and two younger sisters.

“I shoot pucks at the wall that they’re standing by,” Alex said with a smile.

Alex was 8 when his health story began.

“About halfway through the summer, he kept saying, ‘My leg hurts, my leg hurts,’” recalled Alex’s mother, Nikki.

A few trips to the chiropractor led to an x-ray, which led to multiple hospital trips, and eventually a visit to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Doctors diagnosed Alex with osteosarcoma. He had a large tumor in his pelvic bone and a tumor that had metastasized to his lung.

“We were just very honest with the kids, and we said you just have to pray,” Nikki said.

Chemo came first but without good results.

Alex’s family and doctors made an incredibly difficult decision.

“Amputate his leg and right hip, and then later on down the road, have surgery for the one in his lung,” Nikki said. “We just had to say this is what they have to do to save his life.”

Alex went through a revision surgery and more chemo.

But a scan of his lungs, by then, showed numerous tumors.

“When the doctors came in, they pretty much told us it’s only time before it’ll overtake his lungs and his body,” Nikki said.

Nikki and her husband, Mike, had conversations with their son that no parent should ever have to have.

“Alex had said, ‘So, I’ve only got a couple more months on earth with my body here?’ And we said, ‘Yep.’ He had asked if he’d go to heaven. ‘Yep.’”

But one day, the phone rang. It was a member of Alex’s Mayo care team. Nikki thought her voice sounded excited.

“She’s like, ‘We got results, and we usually don’t have news like this. This is unreal,’” Nikki recalled.

The original tumor in Alex’s lung was just that, a tumor. But everything else was an infection.

It was the miracle the Gullingsrud family and countless others had prayed for.

“We’ve always said we’ve been blessed with the best,” Nikki said. “There’s no weak link, and very fortunate, because without them, it’d be a different story.”

After more chemo, everything was clear. Nikki said Alex has been cancer free a year.

He took up sled hockey, the first in his family to take to the ice.

It wasn’t long before he was standing out.

He was awarded the USA Hockey’s Disabled Athlete of the Year award in 2023.

“Shocked,” he said, in response.

“Every minute, I think he’s got to have courage in what he does,” Nikki said.

